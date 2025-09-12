CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Stay Alert as Rains Lash Telangana













Orders evacuation from old houses, coordination among departments to prevent mishaps

News Copy:

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all department officials and staff to remain on high alert in view of the rains across Hyderabad city and the state.

The CM instructed officials to identify and evacuate people living in old or dilapidated houses and shift them to safer locations. He also asked personnel from Hydra, GHMC, SDRF, fire, traffic, and police departments to coordinate closely to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Revanth Reddy further cautioned authorities to monitor water flows at low-lying causeways and culverts on streams. He advised irrigation department officials to take preventive measures as there is a potential risk of breaches in ponds and water bodies due to the heavy rains.

