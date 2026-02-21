CM Revanth Reddy Courts Global Tech Leaders, Investors at US Ambassador’s Delhi Reception

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy positioned the state as a leading global investment hub during a high-profile dinner hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the Chief of Mission’s Residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.



The exclusive diplomatic reception brought together prominent international leaders, policymakers, and corporate executives, creating a key platform for strategic engagement and investment outreach. Among those who interacted with the Chief Minister were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, FedEx CEO Raj Subramanian, and Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were also present.



Using the occasion to pitch Telangana’s economic vision, Reddy highlighted the state’s rapid growth trajectory and its ambitions to emerge as a global technology and manufacturing powerhouse.



Focus on Emerging Sectors



The Chief Minister outlined Telangana’s policy thrust on high-growth industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, green energy, logistics, and emerging technology ecosystems. He emphasized the government’s proactive approach to innovation-driven investment and industry collaboration.



Infrastructure and Investor-Friendly Policies



Reddy stressed Telangana’s strong infrastructure backbone, streamlined regulatory environment, and transparent governance model aimed at enabling faster project execution and ease of doing business for global firms.



Inviting industry leaders to visit Hyderabad, the Chief Minister assured investors of a “red-carpet welcome” and full government support, highlighting expedited clearances and industry-oriented policies designed to help multinational companies establish and scale operations in India.

