CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Padma Awardees from Telugu States

Telangana
25 Jan 2026 7:31 PM IST

The Chief Minister said these eminent individuals have been honoured for their dedication, innovation, and service in their respective domains

Gaddamanugu Chandramouli

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated the recipients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards this year.

Expressing his delight, the Chief Minister lauded the recognition of Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, renowned oncologist and Advisor to the Telangana Government, who has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to medicine.
Revanth Reddy also congratulated the Padma Shri awardees representing diverse fields:
Science and Technology: Gaddamanugu Chandramouli, Krishnamurthy Balasubrahmanyan, Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
Medicine: Dr. Guduru Venkat Rao, Dr. Palkonda Vijayanand Reddy
Arts: Deepika Reddy, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, Garimella Balakrishna Prasad
Animal Husbandry: Mamidi Rama Reddy
In his message, the Chief Minister said these eminent individuals have been honoured for their dedication, innovation, and service in their respective domains, bringing pride to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
