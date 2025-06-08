Vivek, Adluri Lakshman and Vakiti Srihari to Take Oath as Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations on Sunday to the newly appointed ministers and Deputy Speaker who are set to take oath as part of the state’s latest cabinet expansion.

In an official post on X, CM Revanth Reddy said: "My congratulations to Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Lakshman and Vakiti Srihari who are going to take charge as new ministers. My congratulations to Ramachandru Nayak who is going to take charge as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly."

The announcement has come amid high anticipation around the cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring wider regional and community representation in the government.