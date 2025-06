CM Revanth Reddy Backs Hyderabad for 2036 Olympics Bid After Journalist’s Praise

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy endorsed Hyderabad as a top contender for hosting the 2036 Olympics, echoing senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s praise on X.

Sardesai lauded Hyderabad as “India’s future-ready metropolis, blending old-world charm with new-age energy,” advocating it for the Olympics due to its sports infrastructure, land availability, project efficiency, vibrant service sector, multicultural ethos, and rich sports history, particularly in badminton. Quoting Sardesai, Reddy thanked him, stating, “Hyderabad is ideal for showcasing India’s best to the world.”