CM Revanth Reddy attends key meeting on Maoists issue in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday attended a crucial meeting convened by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected States to discuss the modalities to be adopted to control Maoists.



Apart from Revanth Reddy, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand took part in the meeting.

The meeting convened at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi assumed significance in the wake of the death of 30 Maoists in an exchange of fire at Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh a few days ago.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Vasishta Adi, Additional DGP, Intelligence, B. Shivadhar Reddy, and SIB IGP B. Sumathi also attended the meeting.