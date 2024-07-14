CM Revanth Reddy attends Bonalu celebrations at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday took part in Bonalu celebrations organized at Sri Nalla Pochamma temple at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet.



Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka welcomed the Chief Minister at Praja Bhavan and accompanied him to the temple to offer special prayers. Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha offered ‘bonam’ to the Goddess Sri Nalla Pochamma as part of the celebrations.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Bonalu celebrations in twin cities started from July 7 at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali temple atop Golconda Fort. The main festival will be conducted at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on July 21 and 22 and it will conclude with the celebrations at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple at Haribowli, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and other temples in old city on July 28 and 29.