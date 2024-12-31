CM Revanth Reddy Asks HMWS&SB To Continue Special Drive for Another 90 Days

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB has wrapped up a 90-day special drive to resolve sewer issues and reduce overflows. The initiative, launched on Gandhi Jayanti by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and minister Ponnam Prabhakar, focused on clearing sewer pipelines and manholes across Hyderabad.

Over 2,200 km of sewer pipelines and 1.75 lakh manholes were cleaned in 17,050 areas. As a result, daily complaints about sewer problems have dropped by 30 per cent, the board said.

Appreciating this, Revanth Reddy directed that the drive be continued for another 90 days. He stressed the need to complete this work before the monsoon season.

Ashok Reddy, board managing director, appreciated the team’s hard work and said, “This success was possible because of our staff’s dedication. The Chief Minister’s encouragement will inspire us to do even better.”

A special dashboard was created to monitor the progress daily. HMWS&SB analysed complaints from three years to identify common issues. These problems, which made up 60 per cent of complaints, were given top priority for resolution during the drive.