CM Revanth Reddy, Arvind Subramanian Discuss State Finances

Hyderabad: Noted economist Arvind Subramanian. former chief economic adviser to the Government of India, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday and held discussions on key economic and fiscal issues concerning Telangana.

The meeting, held in the Chief Minister’s chambers in the Legislative Assembly, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister discussed matters including the cost structure in the power sector, valuation mechanisms in the stamps and registration department, and tax estimation under GST. Broader aspects of fiscal management and strengthening the state’s revenue framework were also taken up.

Dr Subramanian is learnt to have offered key suggestions to improve the financial health of Telangana. He advised the government to adopt a structured and well‑planned approach to strengthen the state’s economic position and ensure sustainable fiscal management. Senior officials from the finance and revenue departments also participated in the meeting.