CM Revanth Reddy appreciates Bharateeyudu 2 movie unit for sensitizing people on drug menace

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday appreciated Bharateeyudu 2 movie unit for sensitizing the people on the ill-effects of drugs through a short video.

In a tweet, he lauded the film unit members, especially popular film actor Kamal Haasan, who is playing the lead role, along director Shankar, and two other actors Siddharth and P. Samuthirakani for extending help of the State government in its attempt to make society free from drugs.

In a 40-second video, Kamal Haasan said, “Namaskaram, the path in which you are going will decide your future. So please say no to drugs. I congratulate Telangana government for making it mandatory for media events to give out this message – Say no to drugs

In his message to people, Siddhart said, “Your future is in your hands. So please say no to drugs. I appreciate and support the initiative of Telangana government. All the best.” Echoing the views of Kamal Haasan and Siddharth Shankar, Samuthirakani also said, “Please say no to drugs.”

A few days ago, after flagging off 14 new four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers sanctioned by the State government to Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) at Telangana Command and Control Centre (TGCSB) here, Revanth Reddy asked film actors to make a short video against drug menace during the film release in the theatres every time.







