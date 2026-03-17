CM Revanth Reddy and PCC Chief Meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to campaign for the Congress in the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections as a star campaigner, according to party sources. The party high command has reportedly requested Revanth Reddy to participate in electioneering during the first week of April.

Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Tuesday along with TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and recently elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy.

During their visit, the delegation met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal. Venugopal, a prominent Congress leader from Kerala and a former MLA from Alappuzha, currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said that Kharge and Venugopal discussed the Kerala elections with Revanth Reddy and sought his active participation in the party’s campaign. The AICC leadership is also understood to have asked Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior ministers from Telangana to campaign in Kerala for about a week.

With the ongoing Budget Session of the Telangana Legislature scheduled to conclude on March 30, Revanth Reddy and his team are planning to undertake campaigning in Kerala after the session ends. They are likely to tour the state for electioneering between April 1 and April 7.