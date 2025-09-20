CM Revanth Reddy Alleges KTR-Kishan Reddy Nexus is Stalling Kaleshwaram Probe and Metro Expansion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Union minister and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy were blocking the CBI probe that the state government had ordered into irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS). He recalled that Kishan Reddy had once declared he would ensure the CBI began its inquiry within 48 hours of the government handing over the case, but despite the government’s decision 15 days ago the Centre had not acted.

Revanth Reddy said this silence reflected the close nexus between Rama Rao and Kishan Reddy. He added that if it were not for the case pending in High Court, the government would have even handed over the phone-tapping case to the CBI. He also alleged that the BRS abstaining from the Vice-President election was a part of this deal.

On the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, the Chief Minister alleged a “deal” between BRS leaders and L&T, the project concessionaire, which was stalling approvals from the Centre. Revanth Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy was acting on Rama Rao’s directions on the Metro Rail issue, claiming that both were creating hurdles to the project.

He said that whatever Rama Rao demanded in Telangana, Kishan Reddy was echoing in Delhi. The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre, under Kishan Reddy’s influence, was insisting that only if there was an agreement with L&T would necessary approvals be granted. He pointed out that there was a wide gap between what L&T was demanding for the project cost and the actual requirement.

Revanth Reddy stated that the government aimed to expand the Metro Rail network to reach the last mile across the city. He reminded that the state government had allotted several land parcels to L&T and provided flexibility for their commercial development, but the company had failed to utilise them effectively. Expressing anger, he said due to the flawed decisions of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the people were burdened with an additional ₹3,000 crore in the Metro Rail project. He added that if the expansion moved forward, over 15 lakh commuters in Hyderabad would benefit daily.

On the Kaleshwaram issue, Revanth Reddy explained that Justice P.C. Ghose commission was meant to establish facts, and it had examined 132 individuals and recorded their testimonies. The commission had identified where the lapses occurred, and now the CBI must register an FIR and conduct a fresh investigation from the beginning. The Chief Minister assured that the state government would fully cooperate with the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram barrages.

On former BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha's assertions, Revanth Reddy termed them an “internal family dispute” over sharing of property and power, claiming that Chandrashekar Rao, Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, and J. Santosh Kumar had collectively isolated her. He categorically ruled out her entry into the Congress and said Telangana society had already socially boycotted the family. He alleged that Chandrashekar Rao was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of youth during the Telangana movement, and “their parents curse is why his daughter is distanced from him.”

Revanth Reddy said reservations in the local body elections would move forward only after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Presidential reference. He noted that three Bills, including one extending 42 per cent reservations for the BC community in local bodies, were pending before the President.

On the Almatti dam issue, where Karnataka is planning to impound additional quantities of water, he pointed out that the matter was before the Krishna Tribunal.

On interstate water disputes, Revanth Reddy said 968 tmc ft of Godavari water had been allocated to Telangana and records for the past 75 years were under review. He accused Chandrashekar Rao of manipulating ayacut figures across multiple projects to raise loans. He also promised to resolve the Tummidihatti submergence issues with Maharashtra through dialogue.

Revanth Reddy also criticised the Centre’s approach to Maoism, questioning why it had pursued armed operations against its own citizens while holding talks with Pakistan-based terrorists. He said those willing to surrender arms and return to mainstream society should be welcomed rather than targeted.

On agriculture, the Chief Minister stated that the government would continue paying a bonus on fine variety paddy (sanna vadlu) and announced Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses in recent floods, independent of Central aid.

On the drugs menace, Revanth Reddy highlighted that Telangana police had conducted operations in Goa and Pune, contrasting this with the alleged inaction of BRS leaders during their decade-long rule. He claimed that even when drugs were seized from the house of a relative of Rama Rao, the Opposition leader chose not to acknowledge the government’s effort.

Revanth Reddy questioned whether simply offering a scarf to visitors at his residence could be construed as defection from a party. He said those who come to his home do not know what scarf he places on their shoulders, and that it should not be linked to switching of parties.

The CM remarked that there were no clear rules on party defections and even BRS leaders themselves appeared confused. He pointed out that while Harish Rao stated in the Assembly that the BRS had 37 MLAs, Rama Rao had mentioned a different number. Revanth Reddy also told reporters that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender had revealed that he was still contributing ₹5,000 from his salary every month to the BRS Legislature Party fund.