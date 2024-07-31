CM Revanth Reddy accords warm reception to newly appointed Governor

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accorded a warm reception to the newly appointed Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Wednesday.



Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Director-General of Police Jitender and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. A few days ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed nine new Governors, an administrator for Chandigarh, and a Lt. Governor for Puducherry.

Senior BJP leader from Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as Telangana Governor. Hailing from the Tripura royal family, Varma served as deputy chief minister of Tripura between 2018 and 2023 before he lost the Assembly elections.

He created a record of sorts by becoming the first person from the northeastern state to be elevated to the post of Governor.