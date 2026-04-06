CM Revanth Promises Jobs For Sporting Youth

On the concluding day of the 74th B.N. Mullick Memorial All India Police Football Championship held at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday, Revanth Reddy kept his sporting spirits high and scored three goals during an exhibition match between Goa and CISF teams, while representing the former.

Later, addressing young sportsmen from across the country attending the 12‑day event, he reiterated his commitment to sports. The Chief Minister urged national players to take forward Telangana’s message on how to encourage sportsmen.

“We provided children from SC and Adivasi communities with the opportunity to play football alongside Messi. We presented boxing champion Nikhat Zareen with a Group‑I job, along with a cash reward of ₹2 crore. Although cricketer Siraj, who failed his 10th‑grade examinations, did not technically meet the eligibility criteria for a Group‑I position, we relaxed all applicable regulations to appoint him as a DSP. We also awarded a Group‑I job to Deepti Jurungi, who excelled in the Paralympics,” Revanth Reddy said, listing government initiatives as part of outreach to sportsmen.

Highlighting how smaller nations such as South Korea are outperforming larger countries like India in the Olympics, the Chief Minister said the day was not far when India too would secure maximum medals at international events. He urged the youth to inculcate a sporting culture. “We are establishing the Young India Sports University at an international level. I am striving to bring back the youth who are currently drifting into pub and drug culture onto the sports fields. We must all be prepared to do whatever it takes for the sake of our nation,” he added.