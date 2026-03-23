CM Revanth Promises BC Protection Act in Budget Session

Hyderabad:BC Welfare Association national president and BJP Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has responded positively and assured that a ‘BC Protection Act’, modelled on Andhra Pradesh’s law, will be introduced during the ongoing Budget session.

Krishnaiah noted that Most Backward Classes (MBCs), nomadic castes and communities dependent on begging continue to face humiliation, atrocities and suppression. He said leaders from various caste associations met the Chief Minister in the Assembly chambers to highlight the plight of these groups, stressing that BCs, despite forming a major segment of Telangana society, are increasingly subjected to attacks.



The recent state caste survey and public hearings by the Telangana commission for Backward Classes in Adilabad and Nizamabad revealed the hardships faced by washermen, barbers, Valmiki, Vaddera, Picchakuntala, Poosala, Budabukkala and Mandula communities. Krishnaiah said these nomadic groups lead more miserable lives than even SCs and STs, underscoring the urgent need for legal protection.