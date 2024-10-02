CM Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here at Bapu Ghat, Langer House.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the CM praised Gandhi and wrote "Maharshi who built the Great War with non-violence and satyagraha as weapons. Tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

In addition, the chief minister also paid respects to the portrait of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary at his residence in Jubilee Hills.



Ministers Pongueti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, MP Raghuveer Reddy, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and others also paid tributes to the former PM.