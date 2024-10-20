CM Revanth outlines vision at ISB Leadership Summit

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared his vision for Hyderabad and the state’s economic future while addressing the ISB Leadership Summit at the Indian School of Business (ISB) campus on Sunday. Speaking on the summit’s theme, "Leadership in New India," the Chief Minister emphasized courage, sacrifice, and public engagement as essential qualities of leadership.“Courage is vital for every great leader. Intelligence, skill, hard work, and even luck matter, but without risk-taking, nothing significant can be achieved,” he said, urging aspiring leaders to embrace challenges. He also highlighted the legacy of Congress leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, underscoring their sacrifices for the country.Calling ISB students "brand ambassadors for Hyderabad, Telangana, and New India," Reddy appealed to them to promote Telangana globally.The Chief Minister outlined his ambition to transform Telangana into a “trillion-dollar economy,” with Hyderabad playing a crucial role by becoming a $600 billion city. He expressed his intent for Hyderabad to compete with global cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul. "The goal is to position Hyderabad and India as the best destinations for investment in the world. Nothing is impossible,” he added.Revanth Reddy also announced the government's commitment to collaborating with ISB over the next two to three years, offering students valuable opportunities and challenges despite budget constraints.The Chief Minister spoke about initiatives to boost education and sports infrastructure, mentioning the establishment of a skill university and plans for a new sports university in Gachibowli. Citing South Korea’s success in international sports, he highlighted his vision to make Hyderabad a national role model and increase India’s Olympic medal tally."My goal is for India to win Olympic medals. We must learn from countries like South Korea, which, despite its size, has achieved great success in sports,” he noted.