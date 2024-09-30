CM Revanth orders effective implementation of family digital cards pilot project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to initiate a pilot project for the issuance of digital family cards (DFCs) in 238 locations across all 119 Assembly constituencies from October 3 to 7, as part of a thorough and methodical data-gathering process to ensure the successful rollout of the initiative.

During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat here on Monday, he said one urban and one rural location from each Assembly constituency would be selcted. If a constituency is entirely urban, two wards or divisions will be chosen, and if it is entirely rural, two villages will be selected.



As regards the dense population in urban areas, Reddy instructed officials to increase the number of field visit teams. The goal is to gather accurate family information during the five-day field survey, he said.



The Chief Minister made it clear that taking family photos for the cards would be optional. Field-level officials must seek explicit permission from families before taking photographs, and families retain the right to refuse.



Reddy directed nodal officers from the 10 undivided districts to guide the district collectors. He stressed the importance of thorough planning and communication among district-level authorities to prevent potential issues during data collection.



Officials updated the Chief Minister about the data collection process and added that families have already been identified based on existing records from various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minster urged officials to take extra precautions during the registration process, particularly when adding or deleting names of any members to avoid errors while compiling family details.Reddy later instructed officials to prepare a detailed report highlighting the challenges that they encountered and the outcomes achieved. This report will serve as the foundation for further discussion and correction of any issues before a full-scale rollout of the Digital Family Cards across the state.Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, CM’s principal secretary V. Sheshadri and officials attended the review meeting.