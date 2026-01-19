 Top
CM Revanth Opens Renovated Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu

Telangana
19 Jan 2026 8:35 AM IST

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, offered special prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram.

CM Revanth Opens Renovated Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy .

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday reopened the Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma gaddelu after the completion of development works. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers and MLAs, attended the reopening programme.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, offered special prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram. After the visit, Revanth Reddy departed from Medaram by helicopter and reached Shamshabad airport, from where he left for his Davos tour.

DC Correspondent
