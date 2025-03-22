CM Revanth offers to convene next round of anti-delimitation meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the next meeting of the joint action committee (JAC) opposing the proposed population-based delimitation exercise will be held in Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy made this announcement while addressing the first conclave convened by his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government would soon pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the delimitation based solely on population figures. He also appealed to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states to bring similar resolutions in their respective assemblies and build a united front against what he termed as a "discriminatory" approach.

“I demand that the BJP-led government at the Centre end its policy of discrimination against the south and Punjab. It is time the Centre repays and rewards us for our significant role and contribution in nation-building over the past five decades,” Revanth Reddy said.

Arguing that the formula based on population penalised states that have made strides in controlling population growth and improving governance, Revanth Reddy called for an exemption for southern states and Punjab, similar to the special considerations granted to Union Territories and smaller northeastern states.

“Today, the south has 130 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha — a mere 24 per cent. We demand that this political representation be increased to 33 per cent in the next delimitation. Anything less would reduce the south to a passive audience in India’s political theatre,” Revanth Reddy said.

He opined that giving the south a stronger share in Parliament would serve as an incentive for other states to prioritise economic development and good governance.

“If the BJP insists on pushing delimitation at any cost, this is our condition,” he said.

Revanth Reddy called for unity among the southern states and Punjab, urging them to set aside political differences and collectively fight for equitable representation. He reaffirmed his commitment by announcing that Telangana will host the next meeting of southern states and Punjab in Hyderabad, which will also include a large public gathering of regional leaders.

“Let the whole country hear the strong voice of South India and Punjab from Hyderabad,” Revanth Reddy said.



