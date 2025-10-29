CM Revanth Meets Sringeri Jagadguru

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Jagadguru Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami, Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, at Shankar Math in Nallakunta here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the seer and briefed him on the major development and renovation works being undertaken at the renowned Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Karimnagar district.

The seer is in Hyderabad as part of his ‘Dharma Vijaya Yatra’. Revanth Reddy had darshan of Lord Ganapati, Goddess Sharadamba, Lord Chandramouleeswara Swamy and Adi Shankaracharya at the temple complex and performed special pujas.

The Chief Minister informed the seer that the government had taken up an ambitious temple renovation and expansion project with a budget of ₹76 crore in the first phase. The plan includes constructing a 2 lakh sq ft annadanam satram and widening the approach road to 80 feet, for which ₹47 crore has been sanctioned for land acquisition and construction.

The Chief Minister said construction works will commence shortly. The overall project is expected to be completed within 15 to 18 months. During the construction period, Ekantha Puja for the main deity will continue, and devotees can have darshan at a nearby temple arranged for their convenience.

Revanth Reddy also said that the temple facilities are being upgraded with wheelchair access, dedicated parking, and improved restrooms to ensure better amenities for all devotees.