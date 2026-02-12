CM Revanth Meets Railway Minister, Offers 500 Acres Near Shamshabad for High-Speed Rail

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to initiate land acquisition for the proposed high-speed rail corridors linking Hyderabad with Chennai (778 km), Bengaluru (586 km) and Pune (556 km). He suggested that the high-speed corridors originate from Shamshabad, which houses the international airport. He urged Vaishnaw to commence works on the three high-speed corridors at the earliest. Revanth Reddy also informed the Union minister that the state would allocate 500 acres near Shamshabad airport for the high-speed rail corridor project.

At a meeting held in the Union minister’s chamber in Parliament, Revanth Reddy said that the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridor would pass through Amaravati and requested sanction of a rail line from Amaravati to Bandar port to facilitate faster cargo movement from the dry port to the seaport. He said if the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Pune corridors also originate from Shamshabad, it would emerge as a tri-junction.

The Union minister responded positively to the requests and assured that steps would be taken to begin the works. The Chief Minister also requested Vaishnaw to execute the proposed Krishna-Vikarabad railway line entirely with Central funds.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the state had already conveyed its willingness to bear the entire land acquisition cost for the project. He informed the minister that limestone deposits had been identified at Tekulapadu along the proposed route and that efforts were under way to develop the area as a hub for cement and textile industries.

The Chief Minister said the Krishna region is located close to several cement industries in Karnataka as well as his Kodangal Assembly constituency. He added that Kodangal, Tekulapadu and Daulatabad are being developed as industrial zones.

MPs Dr Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and M. Anil Kumar Yadav, principal secretary to the Chief Minister K.S. Srinivasa Raju, secretary to the chief minister, K Manicka Raj, and Central Schemes Coordinator Dr Gaurav Uppal were present at the meeting.