CM Revanth Meets Kharge in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and inquired about his health. Kharge, 83, who was admitted to a hospital last week after experiencing breathlessness, underwent pacemaker implantation and was discharged on Friday last.

Though the stated purpose of the visit was to enquire after Kharge’s health, party sources said Revanth Reddy also held discussions on the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll and the forthcoming local bodies elections in Telangana. The Election Commission of India on Monday released the schedule for the bypoll, while the State Election Commission had announced the rural local bodies election schedule last week.

Sources said Revanth Reddy discussed with Kharge the selection of the Congress candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll. The AICC screening committee headed by Kharge is expected to meet shortly in Delhi to finalise the party nominee. He also briefed the AICC chief on the legal developments surrounding the 42 per cent BC quota in local bodies and the state government’s efforts to defend it, as promised during the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Telangana High Court, which will hear petitions challenging the BC quota on October 8, would give its approval, clearing the way for holding the local bodies polls this month.