CM Revanth meets food minister to seek policy interventions

PTI
4 March 2025 1:58 PM IST

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the CM.

A. Revanth Reddy (File picture)

New Delhi, March 4: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and discussed key issues related to food distribution and civil supplies.

Accompanied by state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister emphasised the need for improvements and policy interventions, an official statement said.
The CM also sought the Union Minister's support in addressing the challenges and ensuring a seamless supply chain for the benefit of the people of Telangana.


