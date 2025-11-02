CM Revanth Invites French, Canadian Investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday invited investors and companies from Canada and France to explore opportunities in Telangana, particularly in the IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence and urban infrastructure sectors. The Chief Minister held separate meetings with high commissioner of Canada to India, Christopher Cooter, and consul general of France in Hyderabad, Marc Lamy, to discuss expanding bilateral partnerships and ongoing collaborations.

During his meeting with the Canadian delegation led by Christopher Cooter, Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s investor-friendly policies and the government’s focus on innovation-driven growth. He urged Canadian companies to invest in Telangana’s growing IT, pharma and urban infrastructure sectors, and to explore opportunities in startups, education, and advanced technology centres. The meeting was attended by Canadian minister Ed Jager, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, special secretary (Invest Telangana) B.E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and CMO special secretary B. Ajith Reddy.

Canada has a strong footprint in Telangana in aerospace, defence, life sciences and real estate. In March 2025, Toronto-based Firan Technology Group (FTG) announced plans to establish its first Indian manufacturing facility at the GMR Aerospace SEZ near Hyderabad International Airport. The facility, expected to begin production by year-end, will manufacture cockpit products, further strengthening Telangana’s position as an aerospace hub.

Later, Revanth Reddy met the French team led by consul general Marc Lamy to review the progress of ongoing French projects in Hyderabad. He invited French companies to expand their presence in Telangana and called for strengthening the French Bureau office in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by Maud Miqua, Jayesh Ranjan, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Ajit Reddy and other senior officials.

French investments in Telangana remain robust, particularly in aerospace, defence, life sciences and technology. Leading French companies such as Sanofi, Safran and Dassault have already established a significant presence, making Hyderabad a preferred destination for global investors due to its proactive governance and business-friendly ecosystem.