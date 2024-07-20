Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

CM Revanth Inaugurates Gopanpally Flyover, Announces Major Development Plans for Hyderabad

Telangana
DC Online team
20 July 2024 10:00 AM GMT
CM Revanth Inaugurates Gopanpally Flyover, Announces Major Development Plans for Hyderabad
x
CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated Gopanpally Flyover. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA Arekapudi gandhi were present. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, stating that the government will take responsibility for the development of Serilingampally. He also announced that the government has formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), a unified agency for disaster management and enforcement in the Telangana Core Region.

Reddy revealed plans to rejuvenate the Musi River, aiming to develop its riverfront on par with the Thames in London, with a budget of ₹1.5 lakh crore. The goal is to transform Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city in the next ten 10 years, he added.

The Gopanpally flyover is expected to alleviate traffic congestion for commuters from Gopanpally, Tellapur, Nallagandla, Kollur, and those traveling to Gachibowli.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Gopanpally Flyover Revanth Reddy Hyderabad Development Works 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick