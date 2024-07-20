CM Revanth Inaugurates Gopanpally Flyover, Announces Major Development Plans for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, stating that the government will take responsibility for the development of Serilingampally. He also announced that the government has formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), a unified agency for disaster management and enforcement in the Telangana Core Region.



Reddy revealed plans to rejuvenate the Musi River, aiming to develop its riverfront on par with the Thames in London, with a budget of ₹1.5 lakh crore. The goal is to transform Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city in the next ten 10 years, he added.

The Gopanpally flyover is expected to alleviate traffic congestion for commuters from Gopanpally, Tellapur, Nallagandla, Kollur, and those traveling to Gachibowli.