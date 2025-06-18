Hyderabad: CM Revanth Inaugurates Google Safety Engineering Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Google Safety Engineering Centre, first in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth globally in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It is the first of its kind in the APAC region after Tokyo and only the fifth in the world, with similar facilities in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga.

GSEC is a specialised international cybersecurity hub that plays a vital role in developing advanced security and online safety products in the context of India. The centre will focus on research, AI-driven security solutions and creating a collaborative platform for leading experts and researchers in cybersecurity.



