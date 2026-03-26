Strengthen MMTS Train Service Network in Core Urban Region: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized that the MMTS services within the Core Urban Region(CURE)of Hyderabad should be strengthened to meet the growing transport needs of the people. The Chief Minister inquired about the declining number of passengers utilizing the MMTS train services in recent times.

At a review of the MMTS services in Legislative Council hall today, the CM directed officials to increase the frequency of MMTS trains during peak office hours and ensure that services are operated with punctuality.

When the authorities brought to the notice of the CM the lack of direct RTC bus connectivity to MMTS stations, which are situated away from main roads, CM Revanth Reddy directed them to explore the feasibility of operating mini-buses to facilitate seamless last-mile connectivity for commuters. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to provide necessary amenities for passengers at all MMTS stations. Commuters will opt for MMTS services only when good amenities are provided, the CM said.

Reviewing the revenue generation from MMTS services, the Chief Minister suggested the enhancement of self-generated revenue sources. The authorities were ordered to conduct a study and submit a report on the increase in passengers and improve amenities, alongside strengthening last-mile connectivity.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, MA&UD Special Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, R&B Secretary Vikas Raj, CM's Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, CM's Secretary Manik Raj, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, HUMTA ( Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) MD Jeevan Babu, and South Central Railway DCM Charan Naik participated in the review meeting.