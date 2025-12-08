CM Revanth Has Nothing to Show for 2 Yrs of Rule: Harish

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former finance minister T. Harish Rao on Monday launched a scorching attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in the state, accusing them of running a “government relying on organised widespread corruption.” Harish Rao also slammed the Chief Minister for his and Congress’ unkept promises, and a “complete collapse of governance.”

Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had nothing concrete to show for two years of his rule, which was an indication of how the rest of the Congress’ term in power would be. “The Congress government’s only achievement has been self-praise. Revanth Reddy has been all hype and no governance. Even the so-called Global Summit in reality is a Goebbels’ summit aimed at mere propaganda,” Harish Rao said.

Alleging that corruption had become the catchphrase of the Congress government, he said the BRS demanded a White Paper on release of money for bills presented by large contractors, alleging that these coincided with Congress facing elections in different states. Listing out the failures of the Congress government, Harish Rao mentioned the unkept promises of the Six Guarantees programme including Rs 2,500 per month for women, Rs 15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa, and Rs 4,000 per month old-age pensions.

Harish Rao stated that in its first two years in power, the BRS government had ensured 24-hour power, implemented Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyana Lakshmi, laid the foundation for industrial development through TS-iPASS reforms. “This is what the BRS did, but the Congress has nothing to show other than rhetoric,” Harish Rao said.

“Revanth who promised to hold praja darbars, meet people and solve their problems, has not done so and this shows that he could not even keep his first and foremost promise made after taking oath as the chief minister,” Harish Rao said.