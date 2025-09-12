CM Revanth for High Speed Rail from Hyderabad to Chennai

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the railways to connect Bharat Future City on the city outskirts and the Bandar, Machilipatnam, port in Andhra Pradesh via Amaravati, to run along the proposed greenfield highway between the two destinations.

Revanth Reddy also asked railway officials to examine proposals to build high speed rail projects to Chennai and Bengaluru from Hyderabad as well as those of a slew of other projects along with the planned ring rail to run parallel to the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Revanth Reddy said the state government would provide all support for the speedy completion of pending railway projects, at a review meeting with government officials and South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivatsava.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had requested the Centre for a 12-lane greenfield highway from Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati and had proposed a 300-kilometre alignment. Rapid rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati should also be developed alongside. This was a part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, he pointed out.

The CM explained the importance of the development of Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad, and added that the establishment of a ring rail system alongside the 362-km RRR would transform Hyderabad’s infrastructure. He requested railway officials to take steps to build the project.

The proposal to develop a railway line along the highway and to expand the industrial corridor up to a distance of 1.5 kilometres on both sides of the highway were ready, Revanth Reddy said and added that the government was ready to provide necessary funding and acquire land.

The meeting also discussed the development of railway connectivity for the industrial sector. Revanth Reddy said that the railways should consider the alignments prepared by the state government along with those it was drawing up to meet future needs. He pointed out that road-rail-port connectivity was present in several advanced countries, and should be developed to achieve robust growth .

MP Kadiyam Kavya, CM’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, R&B special secretary Vikas Raj, CM’s principal secretary K.S. Sreenivasa Raju and finance secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania were present in the meeting.

CM wishlist

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presses for building more railway lines to Warangal so that the city will be developed along with Hyderabad.

CM seeks a new railway route from Bhupalpally to Warangal

Development works at Kazipet Junction as per passenger sought.

CM wants work on Vikarabad-Krishna railway line expedited.

Completion of detailed project report for the Gadwal-Dornakal railway line reviewed at meeting of senior officials.