CM Revanth Expresses Anger At HMDA Over Building Approval Delays

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anger at officials over delays in granting approvals for multi-storied buildings, gated communities, and other construction projects under the “Build Now” initiative within HMDA limits.

At a review meeting with HMDA officials at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister warned that permissions should not become a tool of harassment and instructed officials to clear applications without unnecessary delays.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that some officials were deliberately negligent in processing approvals, causing hardship to builders and applicants. He directed HMDA secretary K. Ilambarithi to identify those responsible for the lapses and surrender them without hesitation. He cautioned that complaints were mounting, particularly against officials of the Irrigation Department, and declared that the government would not tolerate such behaviour.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for a transparent process in granting permissions to prevent allegations and disputes in the future. He ordered that a LiDAR survey of lakes, nalas, and other water bodies within HMDA’s jurisdiction be taken up immediately. Once comprehensive data is available, there will be no scope for conflicts regarding encroachments or clearances, he said.

Revanth Reddy instructed the HMDA secretary to conduct regular meetings with GHMC, HYDRAA, and irrigation department officials to fast-track the approval process. He said that decisions should be reviewed periodically and permissions issued promptly to ensure smooth progress of developmental and construction activities in the city.

He reiterated that approvals for projects must be based on merit, without creating artificial hurdles, and directed officials to adopt a coordinated approach. “Officials must act responsibly and avoid any scope for corruption or deliberate delay. Every application should be disposed of within a fixed timeframe,” he said.

The review meeting was attended by HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, and other senior officials.