CM Revanth: Expedite Land Acquisition for Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite land acquisition for setting up Bharat Future City on city outskirts. He also directed them to pay special attention to the development of data centres and ensure land was readily available for companies investing in the sector.

“No investor coming to Telangana should return disappointed,” he asserted, at a review meeting here on Saturday.

Highlighting the importance of the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zahirabad, Revanth Reddy asked officials to complete pending land acquisitions there immediately by holding talks with farmers to resolve disputes.

He also proposed the establishment of an integrated sports complex in the Future City. To ensure global standards, he called for hiring international-level sports architects. The facility should include arenas for cricket, football, golf and other major sports, he said.

The CM suggested that a Cabinet sub-committee on mega projects must convene every 15 days to discuss progress and pending proposals. He noted the growth of global capability centres (GCCs) in the state, with several having already been established in 2024 and 25 more GCCs arriving in 2025. He stressed the need for continued efforts to attract more such centers.

Revanth Reddy wanted officials to prepare a detailed 100-day action plan to drive industrial development aggressively and efficiently.

IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, CM’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, CM’s special secretary B. Ajith Reddy, special chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, director of industries Nikhil Chakravarthy and TSIIC vice-chairman Shashanka participated in the meeting.