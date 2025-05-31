CM Revanth Directs Setting Up of 50-Acre Goshalas with Modern Facilities

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to set up new goshalas (cow shelters), each on 50 acres of land, to provide ample space for grazing and free movement and ensuring that there was no overcrowded. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to identify suitable land parcels for these shelters.In the first phase of the initiative, the Chief Minister said that goshalas should be established in locations such as the premises of the state government's Veterinary University, Agriculture University and their associate colleges besides temple land. He stressed that these locations would provide a good starting point for the initiative, taking advantage of existing infrastructure and community ties.Revanth Reddy was speaking at a review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) here on Saturday to discuss the development and scientific management of goshalas.He directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans, including detailed budget estimates, for the construction, management and maintenance of the goshalas. They should feature state-of-the-art facilities, including modern designs that will make them efficient, cost-effective and beneficial for both the cattle and the community.An important aspect of the initiative, according to the Chief Minister, was the involvement of charitable organisations in the management and protection of the cows. He called for a thorough examination of how these organisations could participate in the project.During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed proposed designs for the goshalas, particularly those planned for Yenkapally in the Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district on city outskirts. After suggesting some modifications, he instructed the officials to finalise the designs within five days.CMO principal secretaries V. Seshadri and K.S. Sreenivas Raju, CMO secretary Manicka Raj, special secretary B. Ajith Reddy, special chief secretary, animal husbandry, Sabyasachi Ghosh, HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, animal husbandry director B. Gopi and Rangareddy district collector C Narayana Reddy were present at the meeting.