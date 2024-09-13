CM Revanth directs DGP to take stringent action against disruptors of Law and Order

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed DGP Jithender to take stringent action against those disrupting law and order in the state. He emphasized that political conspiracies will not be tolerated and alleged that the BRS is working to damage the image of Hyderabad.

Following directions from the CM , DGP Dr Jitender held a conference with commissioners of police Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda in view of recent developments.

DGP stressed that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation in three police commissionerates.



Anyone trying to disturb law and order should be dealt strictly as per law. There shall be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad as well as in the state, DGP stated. DGP also appealed all people not take law in their hand.





