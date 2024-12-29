CM Revanth Congratulates Venkat Reddy for Progress on RRR Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over the phone and extended his congratulations for initiating the tender process for the north part of the Regional Ring Road project.

In reply, Venkat Reddy thanked the Chief Minister stating that the groundwork for the RRR project had been completed thanks to his support and cooperation in meeting Union Ministers and officials to clear road blocks.

The project that was stopped in 2017 has been revived with the Chief Minister's invaluable cooperation, Venkat Reddy noted. The Chief Minister and Venkat Reddy extended their gratitude to Union minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the RRR project.