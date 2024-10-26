CM Revanth condoles demise of Gussadi maestro Kanaka Raju

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of legendary Gussadi folk dance master Kanaka Raju also known as Gussadi Raju. Kanaka Raju passed away on Friday due to age related ailments.

Kanaka Raju was conferred the fourth highest civilian award of the country for his outstanding contributions to Gussadi, a traditional dance form in 2021. He taught the dance form to enthusiastic learners. He was appointed as chief dance master at the School of Gussadi in Adilabad.