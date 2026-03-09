Revanth Calls for Olympic-Standard Sports Facilities In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare plans for sports growth with the aim of the "state hosting the Olympics and Commonwealth Games" and sportspersons from the state winning medals at the international level.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on sports, instructed them to establish facilities as per international standards in the state, including in the proposed Young India Sports University. On this occasion, the Chief Minister examined various designs related to the structures and made several suggestions to the officials.

In addition to renovating the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium, steps should be taken to ensure that there is an indoor stadium, university complex, hostel buildings, all types of sports grounds, and other facilities required for training within the stadium premises.

He ordered that the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium, and Saroornagar Stadiums in the city should be modernized and upgraded according to future needs, including training facilities for athletes, and for conducting sporting events and competitions

He also directed them to upgrade facilities in the GMC Balayogi stadium and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stadium in the city. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, and other officials were present.



