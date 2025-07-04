CM Revanth At TPCC Meeting: Congress Will Rule Telangana For 10 Years

Hyderabad, July 4: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that Congress would rule Telangana for ten years, thanks to the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the Congress government which would ensure a second term for the party in the 2028 Assembly polls. He urged the Congress leaders to work hard for the victory of the party for the second consecutive time.

Speaking in the TPCC executive meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister said leaders should take the party up positions, which gives them respect and recognition in society, and work hard to grow in their political career.

"Many of the Youth Congress, NSUI and party district presidents have been given positions in the government. The positions in the party will help to grow for all youth leaders in the future," Revanth Reddy said.

He said Telangana stood as a role model for many states and had forced the Centre to conduct a caste census. The number of Assembly and Lok Sabha would will increase following delimitation. “Delimitation of the constituencies, women’s reservation and one nation-one election will have their own impact on the political system. The next elections will be a big platform for new leadership and everyone should work hard to become a good leader,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the leaders to visit villages and work in coordination with the government to take the benefits of welfare schemes to the people’s doorsteps. The government had achieved desirable results in education and employment generation in a short time. “We should work together from today to prepare plans and work hard to bring Congress to power for the second time.”

Revanth Reddy praised AICC president Kharge and said, “Everyone should take Kharge as an inspiration to grow in politics. The party is ready to recognise the hard work with good positions in the future, he said. The CM recalled that during his stint as TPCC president he had enrolled 45 lakh active members.