CM Revanth Asks Officials to Prepare Guidelines for HYDRA

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets (HYDRA) at the Secretariat on Friday. He made several suggestions regarding HYDRA's guidelines and directed officials to prepare them before the commencement of the Budget sessions.



HYDRA is to operate within the Outer Ring Road, covering an area of up to 2,000 sq km. Responsibilities such as collecting fines, and removing flexis and unofficial hoardings will be transferred to HYDRA from the GHMC.

Additionally, measures will be taken to align police station limits and assembly constituency limits within the same zones. A study will be conducted to tighten rules on encroachments of ponds, nalas, and government lands.

Coordination between the HMDA, Water Works, Disaster Management, and Municipal departments will be ensured periodically. Revanth Reddy also suggested considering the allocation of special funds for HYDRA if necessary.