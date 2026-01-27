CM Revanth Appreciated HYDRAA’s Efforts in Saving Workers and Engineers From Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appreciated HYDRAA’s work in protecting government assets and saving lives during emergencies and disasters, specifically mentioning the rescue of some workers who had got trapped in the Mir Alam tank.

In a post in his X handle, Revanth Reddy, who is pursuing a course at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, said: “HYDRAA’s role in protecting the city’s assets, and protecting people’s lives during disasters and emergencies is commendable. In addition to protecting thousands of crores worth government properties, HYDRAA is putting the people's government’s ideas into action for the protection and restoration of lakes and water bodies.”



Meanwhile, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath assured the residents of Ramachandrapuram that the agency would restore and rejuvenate the Rayasamudram lake. He was speaking after inspecting the 120-acre lake on Tuesday upon receiving complaints from locals about hurdles to its development.



He said proposals for the lake development would be sent to the government. The development of user facilities will be considered, and noted that the lake served as a habitat for migratory birds. He said that HYDRAA will hold talks with BHEL management to divert sewage pipelines and prevent polluted water from entering the lake, and will plan for an installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) near the lake.



Separately, HYDRAA removed a major road encroachment at Kachavani Singaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. A kilometre-long compound wall, which was built by encroaching 13 feet into a 40-foot-wide public road, was demolished following complaints from the local residents’ welfare society.



Later in the day, commissioner Ranganath inspected the Nampally fire accident site along with fire department officials. He reviewed the incident along with officials, examined the building’s structural strength and discussed fire safety measures with authorities.

