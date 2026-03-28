CM Revanth Appraises Fuel Situation in State to PM Modi

Hyderabad:Emphasising that Telangana was switching over to utilising alternative energy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his conference with CMs that Telangana was actively encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing renewable energy generation, with the aim of reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana was extensively promoting EV manufacturing and the development of a robust battery ecosystem. Revanth Reddy briefed PM Modi and the conference that the state had granted a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for EVs.



He explained that initiatives like the process of converting over 1.2 lakh petrol and diesel autorickshaws in Hyderabad into electric vehicles (EVs) through retrofitting had begun.



On the fuel situation, Revanth Reddy said that officials were continuously monitoring the stock levels and fuel prices. Legal action was being initiated against individuals involved in posting content on social media that spread misconceptions and created panic regarding shortages of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas.



The Chief Minister said that commercial gas cylinders were being supplied to hospitals, schools, orphanages, and old-age homes on priority basis.



Revanth Reddy explained that while the daily consumption of petrol and diesel in Telangana typically stood at 36,189 kiloliters on normal days, the state’s current reserves amounted to 188,210 kiloliters. He stated that the state government had constituted a committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to review and constantly monitor the supply of fuel.



The Chief Minister also told the Prime Minister that the committee was continuously reviewing the situation from the command control centre in Hyderabad. He informed the conference that committees had been established and nodal officers appointed across all 33 districts to oversee gas supply, petrol and diesel sales, and to curb black marketing.

