CM Revanth: Appoint Nodal Officers to Conduct Regular Inspection of Welfare Hostels and Gurukuls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered the appointment of nodal officers to regularly inspect government welfare hostels and Gurukul educational institutions. In orders issued on Friday, the government directed officials to implement a structured monitoring system to safeguard student welfare and improve living standards in hostels and Gurukuls.

Officials have been instructed to prepare a detailed inspection calendar in advance and share it with the departments concerned in line with district-level schedules. Nodal officers will carry out inspections as per the prescribed timetable and also undertake surprise visits to closely monitor the functioning of welfare hostels and residential educational institutions and promptly address issues faced by students.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need to provide high-quality facilities and ensure a secure learning environment. District authorities have been directed to maintain close supervision over the functioning of welfare hostels and Gurukul schools.

Officials visiting the institutions have been instructed to prepare inspection reports and upload them online immediately to enable timely follow-up action. District administrations must also inform the government about corrective measures taken based on inspection findings. As per the orders, heads of departments and secretaries concerned are required to submit monthly action-taken reports by the fifth of every month to ensure continuous monitoring and accountability.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to give special attention to student welfare in government-run hostels, particularly health standards, food quality and technological monitoring. Students, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, are to be brought under face-recognition systems, while modern technology will be used to monitor food quality and overall management.

The fresh directives came in the wake of incidents and complaints regarding poor quality food and inadequate facilities in several welfare hostels and Gurukul institutions. Officials were asked to conduct inspections, taste food served to students and take steps to upgrade infrastructure, including installation of RO drinking water plants, provision of beds and improvement of sanitation facilities in SC, ST and BC residential schools.

Officials have been directed to check kitchen hygiene, food quality, dormitory cleanliness and sanitation in restrooms during inspections. Instructions were also issued to install RO plants for safe drinking water, provide iron racks and ensure adequate bedding for students. The government warned of strict action against staff found negligent in maintaining food quality or serving substandard meals.