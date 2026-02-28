CM Revanth Announces 99-day "Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika" from March 6 to June 12

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid special focus on clearing of pending files during the 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika’ from March 6 to June 12. The programme is intended to take government schemes, development works and public welfare initiatives closer to people.

The Chief Minister also directed all departments to undertake sanitation and cleanliness drives in offices from the village level upwards during the period, while speaking at a review meeting with principal secretaries and secretaries here. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a detailed schedule for the programme, the Chief Secretary is to design a special logo and draw up a comprehensive calendar for the 99-day programme.

Calling June 2, Telangana Formation Day, a festival for four crore people of the state, he asked officials to conduct the programme in the run-up to the celebrations. He said decisions taken in files must translate into results on the ground and directed the administrative machinery to work with a single objective to ensure direct delivery of benefits.

He stated that he would personally monitor the progress of the programme and conduct regular reviews. Warning that lapses in performance would not be tolerated, he stressed inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation.

On administrative reforms, the Chief Minister directed officials to leverage advanced technology to simplify delivery of services. He said citizens should be able to access services online from home without visiting government offices, including for electricity meters, building permissions and water connections. He referred to the existing system of vehicle registration at showrooms and asked departments to adopt similar reforms.

He instructed that applicants should be able to track the status of files and applications easily. A special committee under senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan will be constituted to implement comprehensive technological reforms and submit a report within three weeks. Departments were directed to adopt digital governance practices and upgrade legacy servers to meet requirements for the next 20 years.

The Chief Minister asked that welfare schemes be implemented effectively using technology. He said benefits under Mahalakshmi free bus, ration cards, ₹500 gas cylinder scheme, free electricity up to 200 units and Aarogyasri should reach all eligible beneficiaries, and that those owning land but without houses should receive Indiramma housing benefits. The process of applying for ration cards should continue without interruption, he added.

He directed officials to strengthen government schools to provide quality education on par with private institutions and announced that Telangana Public Schools would be launched in 100 mandals. He also called for improvement of medical services in government hospitals.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare plans for service sector growth in the core urban region and stated that the manufacturing zone between the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road would play a key role in the future, covering nearly 10,000 sq km.

He directed that data of regular, outsourcing and contract employees in all departments be kept ready with secretaries. Government offices from mandal to state level should not function from rented buildings and proposals for construction of own buildings must be included in the upcoming Budget 2026-27, he said.

Departments were instructed to secure funds under centrally sponsored schemes and ensure proper utilisation to avail incentives. Referring to the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the World Economic Forum and foreign visits, he said investment commitments worth about ₹8 lakh crore had been received and asked secretaries to ensure that MoUs translate into grounded projects through continued follow-up and ease of doing business measures. He also directed special focus on the proposed Bharat Future City project.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government assumed office with a commitment to transparency, accountability and change. He noted that the government had completed two years and three months in office and asked officials to assess achievements and identify gaps. He said the remaining two years and nine months should be utilised with clear direction to uphold public trust through effective governance.