CM Revanth and Team to Visit Delhi to Finalise MLC Candidates Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will meet AICC leaders in Delhi on Saturday evening or Sunday to finalise names of four party candidates in the MLC elections under the MLAs' quota, which are scheduled for March 20.

Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Friday to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to discuss about the candidates. However, he could not either as they were in Ahmedabad for a meeting with Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. The Gujarat Assembly elections are in 2027.

Meanwhile, the CM has decided to return to the city on Friday after attending a private event in Delhi. He will leave for Delhi again on Saturday evening after attending the official Women's Day celebrations at parade ground.

The Election Commission had issued notification for the MLC elections under the MLAs' quota on March 3, setting the last date for filing nominations as March 10. Polling will take place on March 20, with results slated to be announced by 5 pm on the same day.