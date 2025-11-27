CM Revanth Aims for Balanced Growth in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said Telangana's economic growth strategy would be reorganised into three distinct zones — Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) centred around Hyderabad, Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) for fast-expanding semi-urban belts, and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE) to strengthen agrarian growth. Balanced development across these zones, he said, would drive sustainable and inclusive growth over the next two decades.

Reviewing the draft "Telangana Rising – Vision 2047" policy document, Revanth Reddy said the state government was preparing "Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document" with an ambitious long-term development plan aimed at elevating Telangana to the economic standards of advanced nations such as China and Japan.

He instructed departments to ensure that the final document reflects the aspirational, future-ready image of the state and outlines a clear, actionable roadmap to transform Telangana into a $1-trillion economy by 2034 and a $3-trillion economy by 2047.

Revanth Reddy said that the policy must signal that Telangana will not suffer from “policy paralysis,” and should instead convey clarity, stability, and a realistic approach to development.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to transforming Telangana into a global investment hub. The upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8 and 9 at the futuristic Bharat Future City will showcase the state's vast investment potential to international investors, highlight advantages of setting up industries in Telangana, and present sector-specific growth plans.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Mohd Azharuddin, Seethakka and senior officials including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao participated in the review meeting.

The Vision 2047 document centres on equitable growth, women's empowerment, youth advancement and sustainable development. The government plans to project Telangana as India’s fastest-emerging economic centre, highlighting opportunities across pharma, life sciences, aerospace, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, startups, MSMEs, tourism and exports. Transparent governance, ease of doing business and the presence of Global Capability Centres would be leveraged to attract large-scale investments.

Strengthening the rural economy forms a major component of the strategy, which includes doubling farmers’ income, expanding agri-infrastructure and promoting modern farming practices. The government also proposes to empower one crore women to become financially self-reliant, positioning women’s development as a core pillar of the state’s growth model.

A major focus of the vision is environmental sustainability. The government aims to unveil a Net-Zero Telangana, prioritising clean energy, pollution reduction and ecological restoration. The plan includes rejuvenation of the Musi river, revival of 2,959 lakes, expansion of urban forests and development of green public spaces. Simultaneously, the Village 2.0 initiative aims to provide clean drinking water, solar lighting and improved sanitation in rural areas.

On infrastructure, the government intends to build high-speed mobility corridors, Regional Ring Rail, four industrial corridors and 11 radial roads. New airports are planned at Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Kothagudem. A world-class highway linking Hyderabad to Bandar Port is also proposed to strengthen export connectivity.

To create a globally competitive workforce, the government plans to provide skill development for two lakh youth and one lakh professionals annually for overseas employment. Sports villages in Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar, along with holistic wellness centres focusing on mental health, yoga and cultural enrichment, are also part of the roadmap.

The state also aims to position Hyderabad as a city with a vibrant night economy and a major global tourism destination. Festivals like Bathukamma and Bonalu, along with Deccan crafts and film-tech industries, will be showcased to project 'Brand Telangana' internationally.

The Vision 2047 document, the Chief Minister said, will serve as a guiding framework to ensure equal opportunities and sustainable development for every village and every city, steering Telangana towards a globally competitive future.