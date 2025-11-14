CM Proposes to Name City Roads on Global Firms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy proposed to name city roads after major corporate, Indian and global, even as he made a strong pitch for global investments in Telangana’s urban development projects, including Bharat Future City, River Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road, Radial Roads, and a proposed dry port.

Addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi on Thursday, Revanth Reddy presented his ambitious 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision, seeking to build a $1 trillion state economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, which drew wide appreciation from industry leaders.

The event was held ahead of the TelanganaRising Global Summit being organised by the state government in Hyderabad on December 8 and 9.

Revanth Reddy said the state government was in favour of naming major roads after global companies like Google, Meta, TCS or Infosys, instead of political leaders. “In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS Infosys Street or Road. Let Hyderabad become a symbol of innovation-driven India.”

Former Cisco CEO and global technology pioneer John Chambers hailed Revanth Reddy's economic roadmap as “bold, clear, and achievable,” assuring complete support for Telangana’s growth agenda. “The Chief Minister’s explanation of these game-changer projects and their social impact was deeply impressive,” Chambers said.

USISPF president and CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi lauded Telangana’s development plans and announced that several members of the forum would participate in the TelanganaRising Global Summit. “We look forward to witnessing the comprehensive vision for Telangana unveiled by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Reflecting on the government’s achievements over the past 23 months, Revanth Reddy said his administration’s priorities were economic empowerment of women, high-quality education, skill development, and sustainable urban growth. “Our goal is to make Hyderabad a truly world-class city with the best amenities and highest quality of life,” he said.

Revanth Reddy invited leading global universities to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad. “If Harvard, Stanford or Oxford set up campuses here, students from the Global South will gain access to Ivy League education at lower costs and with easier visa processes,” he added.

Explaining flagship projects, he said Bharat Future City, coming up on 30,000 acres, would be India’s most advanced urban ecosystem. The River Musi rejuvenation project, he noted, would transform Hyderabad’s riverfront into a vibrant leisure and economic zone comparable to those in London, Tokyo, Dubai and Seoul.

Elaborating on connectivity and logistics, Revanth spoke of plans for a dry port, a manufacturing corridor between the Regional and Outer Ring Roads, and expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. “Telangana aims to become the global alternative in the post-China+1 era,” he asserted.