CM Revanth Pays Tributes to Nizamabad Rural MLA’s Mother

NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Nizamabad on Friday by helicopter. He was accompanied by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, and State government advisers Vem Narender Reddy and Mohammad Ali Shabbir.

The Chief Minister visited the Bhuma Reddy Convention Centre, where he paid rich tributes to the portrait of Rekulapally Laxmi Narsamma, mother of Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy. Congress MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, Adi Srinivas, and several other senior leaders were also present.

In view of the Chief Minister’s visit, police made elaborate security arrangements in Nizamabad. Vehicular traffic between Nizamabad-Karimnagar, Nizamabad-Nanded, and other routes was regulated to ensure smooth movement. IG Chandrasekhar Reddy and Commissioner of Police P. Sai Chaitanya personally monitored the security arrangements.

A large number of Congress activists and supporters gathered to greet the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy interacted with party workers and consoled the family members of MLA Bhupathi Reddy during his visit.