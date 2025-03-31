CM orders vigilance probe into HCA-SRH free ticket controversy

Hyderabad: At a time when the Congress government is trying to position Hyderabad as a global sports hub, by way of promoting sports education, training and providing facilities, the cheap controversy over free tickets and complimentary passes during IPL matches at RGICS that are denigrating the image of the state, have compelled Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order a vigilance probe, to be headed by its director general Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, into the murky goings on. Another factor has been the threat coming from Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) that they would relocate their home venue if there is no immediate end to the harassment by the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The issue cropped up when SRH accused the HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao of blackmail, coercion and threatening its staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal. Taking HCA’s decision to lock the corporate box hours before an IPL match was to commence on March 27 quite seriously, SRH took the issue to the notice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCI) and the IPL governing body management, especially highlighting the troubles they were facing at the behest of the HCA president.

"It is the HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao, who is resorting to threats, coercion and blackmail. Even before the IPL started, Rao threatened our staff with coercion, who, out of fear, wrote an email to him, placing on record the threat he made," a recent SRH communiqué, sent to the HCA apex council members, says.

Meanwhile, a former office-bearer of HCA, told Deccan Chronicle, that it is not an issue of few tickets in a corporate box.

“The arm-twisting tactics and SRH threatening to change the venue stem from something more serious, which are not being disclosed. The trouble started even before last season’s IPL matches. In a stadium with a 40,000 seating capacity, how can a corporate box of 20 seats and few complimentary tickets turn out to be an issue as IPL involves crores of rupees? There are also allegations that a prominent woman politician, close to the HCA boss, is seeking a share in the franchise,” he said.