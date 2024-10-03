CM Must Keep Word on Metro Rail to Quthbullapur: MLA

Hyderabad:The state government’s proposal for building a Fourth City, dubbed as Future City, by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was dismissed BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand Goud as a “mere figment of imagination aimed at making money from real estate ventures in and around Mucherla where the so-called new city is supposed to come up.”

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Quthbullapur legislator Vivekanand Goud said the talk of extending the Metro Rail to the new area was meant to drive up the real estate value in the area through which the Chief Minister expected to benefit. “Revanth Reddy is talking about the new city while forgetting about the existing city of Hyderabad. There is no mention of Metro Rail in the north towards Kompally or up to Kandlakoya. Despite saying at least `24,000 crore were needed for Phase II, the Congress government has allocated only `1,100 crore for it,” he said.

Vivekanand Goud said during the election campaign, Revanth Reddy talked about the need to extend Metro Rail to the Quthbullapur constituency. “But now the Chief Minister and the Congress government are talking about something that does not even exist on paper. Instead, they should focus on what people needed as Revanth Reddy had noted in the past. The Medchal Metro Sadhana Committee has been demanding and organising protests for bringing the Metro to the fast-growing north areas of the city,” he said.