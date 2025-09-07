Revanth Meets BRS Defected Legislators

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday met nine legislators who had defected from the Bharata Rashtra Samithi to Congress, apparently to clear their apprehensions, with the three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court to the Assembly Speaker to decide on their disqualification petitions nearing.

The tenth defector MLA, Kadiyam Srihari, did not attend the meeting as he was ill. While the Speaker has issued notices to all the 10 defected members, only two have replied so far.

Highly placed sources told Deccan Chronicle that the legal experts had expressed doubts over two MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, escaping disqualification; the rest would easily sail through because they did not overtly associate themselves with Congress activities.

While Nagender contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ‘B Form’, Srihari extensively campaigned for the party in support of his daughter Dr Kadiyam Kavya’s candidature from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

Party sources also dismissed rumours that Nagender might resign and seek re-election from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, from where the party is actively considering the candidature of V. Naveen Yadav. “He too will try his best to buy time,” a senior leader quipped.

The apex court in its July 31 ruling not only set a deadline for the Speaker but also made strong observations that it was time to review the expectations that “Assembly Speakers would live up to the dignity of their high office and crush the evil of political defection by deciding disqualification proceedings in time and without favour.”

The bench, headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, made it clear that the Speaker’s actions in his capacity as adjudicating authority on disqualification applications could be put to judicial scrutiny. Following the order, the Speaker issued notices to all the defectors.

Sources said legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had held one round of discussions with the defected legislators on the Assembly premises a few days ago and it was decided to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister on their request. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka took part in Sunday’s meeting along with Sridhar Babu and Srinivas Reddy.

Sources said the ruling party leaders assured proper legal help to the defected legislators in drafting their replies which would mainly focus on distancing themselves from the Congress while asserting that their meetings with the Chief Minister or other ministers were in the interest of respective constituencies.

Gadwal legislator B. Krishna Mohan Reddy has submitted his reply stating that he had neither resigned from the BRS nor joined the Congress. He made it clear that his meeting with the Chief Minister was to seek funds for constituency development. While reiterating that he would continue to coordinate with the government for funds, Reddy said even BRS workers could approach him relating to constituency matters.